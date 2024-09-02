Police Declare Briton, Nigerian Wanted For Attempting To Overthrow Tinubu’s Govt

The Nigeria Police Force, has declared a British national, Andrew Wynne and a Nigerian, Lucky Obiyan, wanted for allegedly plotting to overthrow the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that, Wynne rented a space at Labour House and established a school to serve as a decoy.

Adejobi said that the documentary evidence and confessions revealed that Wynne provided finance and operational guidance to allegedly topple an elected government in the country.

He said: “The Nigeria Police Force has launched a comprehensive investigation into the activities of foreign national and subversive elements plotting to undermine the democratically elected government in Nigeria through unconstitutional regime change and orchestrating violence across the country.

“Following extensive intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies, nine suspects have been apprehended, who received substantial financial backing from foreign sources to destabilise the country.

“Preliminary findings suggest they orchestrated and funded violent protests, disseminated false information, and engaged in other unlawful activities to create anarchy and justify their illegal plot to overthrow the democratically elected government.

“Investigations have identified a foreign mercenary, Andrew Wynne (also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey), a British national, who built a network of sleeper cells to topple the government and plunge the nation into chaos.

“He rented space at Labour House, Abuja, for an ‘Iva Valley Bookshop’ and established ‘STARS of Nations Schools’ as a cover for his subversive activities.