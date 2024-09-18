Police Harassment: “You’re Finished Without Voice In This Country” – Kate Henshaw

Renowned actress Kate Henshaw has recounted her unsettling experience with the Nigerian Police in Lagos.

In a video posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday, the actress narrated being stopped by police officers in Oniru for allegedly using a one-way road, which violated traffic regulations.

Henshaw clarified that the road was under repair, and many drivers had used the same route.

Advertisement

She questioned the police’s sudden enforcement without prior notification to the public.

The situation escalated, prompting Henshaw to exit her vehicle and engage with the officers. However, upon recognizing her, some officers asked that she be let off.

READ MORE: DJ Cuppy Launches Scholarship Fund For African Students At New York University

Henshaw expressed concern for ordinary citizens who may face similar situations without the luxury of recognition. She criticized the police’s behavior, stating that their actions undermine public respect.

“You see this country if you don’t have a voice and can’t speak up for yourself you’re finished. I don’t know why someone people in the Nigeria Police Force behave as if their brain cells emanate from their toenails.

You will never get the respect you deserve from the public if you keep behaving the way you’re behaving some of you because I’ve met some whose brains are correct,” she partly said.

Watch her speak below…