Police Investigate Death Of Zoo Keeper By Lion At Obasanjo Library

The Ogun State Police Command says it has begun probe into the killing of a zoo keeper, Babaji Daule, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Wildlife Park, Abeokuta.

Omolola Odutola, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a telephone conversation with Punch on Sunday.

She had earlier stated that Daule, a 35-year-old native of the state, reportedly forgot to secure the locks and barricade the lion’s enclosure before approaching the cage to feed the animal.

The lion was said to have escaped as a result of the carelessness and attacked Daule, causing fatal injuries to his neck.

Odutola said, “The Chief Security Officer of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library informed the Divisional Police Officer that a 35-year-old man named Babaji Daule from Bauchi State, who was a trained handler of a male lion at the Zoological Garden in OOPL, Abeokuta, tragically lost his life.

“It was discovered that the lion handler carelessly neglected to secure the locks and barricade the lion’s enclosure before approaching the cage to feed the animal.

“This negligence allowed the lion to escape and attack the handler, resulting in fatal injuries to his neck and eventual death.”

The remains of the victim, she added, were taken to the State Hospital morgue at Ijaye, Abeokuta, while the lion was shot to release its grip on the handler.

In the latest development, Odutola said an investigation has commenced into the matter.

“An investigation has commenced into the incident. The public will be informed of further findings,” she said.

The management of the park, in a statement sent to journalists on Sunday, said it was also probing the incident, adding that the it occurred when some guests arrived after the park’s closing time.

The statement noted that the zookeeper had agreed to demonstrate the feeding routine of the lion in its inner enclosure.

“The zookeeper, feeling comfortable with the animal, left the safety gate open and proceeded to feed the lion. He was attacked and killed on the spot.

“To prevent further mutilation of the body, the animal was put down immediately by the personnel of the park. It is important to state that this activity fell completely outside the standard feeding routine of the park.

“Investigations have begun, and the matter has since been reported to the police for their investigation,” the statement revealed.