Police Nab 16-Year-Old For Defiling Three Sisters In Plateau

The operatives of the Plateau State Police Command have arrested a 16 years old, identified as Miracle Igwebuike, for having sexual intercourse with three sisters in the state.

It was gathered that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, led this out in Jos on Friday, while addressing journalists on the operational breakthroughs recorded by the security operatives in the state capital.

Adesina disclosed that the suspect was arrested in the Tudun Wada community, Jos North Local Government Area, after having carnal knowledge with the victims aged 6, 9, and 12

The Commissioner said: “On 24/08/2024 at about 4:30 pm, one Victoria Livinus and one Kauna Stephen, both female of Tudun Wada Jos, reported at the ‘A’ division Police station that one Miracle Igwbuike male, 16 years of the same address, has been having carnal knowledge of their daughters, one Josephine Livinus, 9 years old, one Jennifer Livinus, 6 years old and one Blessing Stephen, 12 years old, all female of same address.

“Upon receipt of the report, the suspect was immediately arrested by officers attached to the division and brought to the station for interview.

“He confessed to the crime and further stated that one Bongkat Dombin, female, 38 years of the same address, had been seducing and having sexual intercourse with him since he was 13 years old.

The commissioner also paraded over 20 other suspects for various offences, including armed robbery, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, extortion, illegal possession of firearms and intimidation, among others.

He said: “I want to take this time to appreciate the members of the press for cooperating with the police and for ensuring that you feed the good people of Plateau State with accurate information.

“I also wish to appreciate the government of Plateau State for the overwhelming support given to the command.

“To the good and peace-loving citizens of Plateau State, I want to thank you for collaborating with us and feeding the command with accurate, timely, and useful information that has helped us in our job of securing lives and properties.”