Police Nab Two Women From Abia Attempting To Sell Newborn Twins In Lagos



The Nigeria Police Force have arrested two women over their involvement in the sale of newborn twin girls in Lagos State.

The suspects, Ujunwa Una and Chinelo Igbechionwu, were apprehended by officers from the Ojodu Division while on patrol at Berger bus stop.

The duo, who met their waterloo following a tip-off from concerned citizens, disclosed that they were paid N150,000 for transporting the infants.

Advertisement

Benjamin Hundeyin, State Police Public Relations Officer, said the suspects were found with the two newborn girls, approximately six days old, on September 9, 2024.

They had travelled from Abia State and were reportedly en route to deliver the babies to a nurse in Lagos, whom the babies’ mother had promised to contact only upon their arrival.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Man For Dismembering Hands Of Neighbour’s Dead 13-Year-Old Girl In Ogun

The Police statement read, “The suspects were found with two newborn baby girls, approximately six-days old, while travelling from Abia State on September 9, 2024.

“Investigations revealed that the suspects were en route to deliver the babies to one nurse in Lagos State whom the mother of the babies promised to link them up with only after they had arrived Lagos.

“Upon questioning, the suspects confessed to the crime, stating that they were paid the sum of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (₦150,000) for transportation of the babies to Lagos.

“The suspects added that the mother of the babies sold the babies because she could not give them proper care.

“The case was transferred to the Gender Unit of the Command from where the newborns were placed in the custody of a motherless babies home for proper care and medical evaluation.

“While investigation is ongoing to arrest other conspirators, the arrested suspects were arraigned on Thursday, September 19, 2024.”