Police Neutralize Notorious Robber, Burakita, Arrest 92 Suspects In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the death of Abba Burakita, a known armed robber on the command’s wanted list and arrest of 92 other suspected criminals.

Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed this during a press briefing on Monday.

Kiyawa also stated that the command had detained 16 suspected armed robbers, three suspected kidnappers, seven suspected thieves, six suspected drug traffickers, seven suspected fraudsters, six motorbike thieves and 47 suspected bullies.

He further revealed that the command has successfully recovered one motor vehicle, one locally-made gun, five solar batteries, 41 sharp knives and cutlasses, 298 pieces of Exol tablets, 12 sachets of tramadol tablets, two sachets of diazepam tablets and six pieces of D5 hard drugs.

The command also recovered 55 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, two Tricycles, 12 motorcycles, one sewing machine, and 20 ATM cards.

Additionally, they seized N241,000.00 suspected to be counterfeit currency and N21,700,000:00.

He said, “Over the past three weeks, that is from 12th August to 2nd September 2024, the Police Command has recorded significant successes in various operations, resulting in the arrest of a total of 92 suspects, including the arrest of notorious kidnappers in Makarfi LGA Forest in Kaduna State, armed robbery suspects, motor vehicle thieves, drug dealers, the death of a wanted armed robbery thug named Abba Burakita that has been on the Command’s wanted list for cases of armed robbery and related offences, and recovery of dangerous weapons, intoxicating substances, and stolen items.

“These achievements demonstrate the hard work, professionalism, and dedication of our officers and men, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all inhabitants in the State.

“The Command has been working assiduously and has recorded positive results in addressing the menace of thuggery (Fadan Daba) and other related crimes.”