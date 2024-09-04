Police Parade 10 For Alleged Internet Fraud, Possession Of Charms In Bayelsa

The Zone 16 Police Command headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has paraded ten individuals for alleged Internet fraud, possession of charms, illegal substances, and participation in diabolic ritual activities.

Speaking to journalists at the command’s headquarters in Yenagoa on Tuesday, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Ewhoborwo Emonena Gunn, said the suspects were apprehended in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Gunn identified the suspects as I’ve Godwill (m) 23, Princewill Oguama (m) 20, Anyanwu Oluebube (m) 19, Tochukwu Ajaegbu (m) 27, Daniel Samuel (m) 21, and Akanimoh Joshua (m) 22 years.

The others are Chukwunye Ubeh (m), 19, Peter James (m), 28, Gentle Nelson (m), 22, and Ruth Kossiwa (f), 22.

They were detained on Monday at No. 4 Peterson Avenue, Ogbogoro, Port Harcourt, and would be arraigned and prosecuted once the investigations are completed, according to Gunn.

His words: “Their arrest followed the conduct of a covert operation by the operatives upon the receipt of intelligent information, wherein hard drugs and charms were recovered.

“The suspects upon interrogation confessed to have been involved in a series of fraudulent activities as evidence speaks volumes. The suspects will be arraigned and prosecuted once investigations are concluded.”

Gunn stated that the AIG in charge of Zone 16, Paul Alifa Omata, has reiterated his officers’ commitment to protecting the lives and property of inhabitants in Bayelsa and Rivers states.

According to him, the police are carrying out their constitutional mission, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding all residents’ safety and security.

Ruth Kossiwa, the lone female suspect, told reporters that she was visiting her lover of one month when she was arrested among others on Monday morning.

In another event, men from Zone 16 discovered a Beretta pistol and some rounds of.9mm calibre ammunition at Okaki Junction in Yenagoa, where a group of armed bandits was terrorising people.