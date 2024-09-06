Police Raid, Dislodge Kidnappers Hiding In Delta Forest, Rescue Two Hostages

The Delta State Police Command has rescued two kidnapped victims on Thursday.

The victims were found in a forest in Umunede community, Ika North East Local Government Area, where their abductors were hiding.

Mr Abaniwonda Olufemi, State Police Commissioner, stated during a news briefing at the State Command headquarters in Asaba that the two individuals were kidnapped along the Asaba-Benin expressway.

He said, “On 31/08/2024, at about 0250hours, acting on credible information relating to a kidnapping incident of two persons kidnapped on 30th August 2024 along Asaba-Benin Expressway, I directed the Special Anti-Kidnapping and cybercrime squad to ensure that the victims are rescued and the suspects arrested.

“The Commander anti-kidnaping squad led policemen in a sting operation to the Umunede forest area where the victims were being held hostage.

“The suspected kidnappers on noticing that the Police were closing in on them abandoned the victims and escaped.

“They were rescued and have been reunited with their families. One Dane gun and ten rounds of live cartridges were recovered. Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects is ongoing.”