Police Raid Illicit Oil Refinery In Rivers, Arrest Four Suspects

The Inspector General of Police’s Special Task Force on Petroleum and illicit Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB) has dismantled an illicit petroleum refinery in Rivers State.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the operation took place on Thursday when IGP-STFPIB operatives, along with Rivers Command officers, attacked the Trans Amadi area of Port-Harcourt, the Rivers capital.

A storage facility used for the sale and processing of illegally obtained crude oil was found in the region, according to the statement, which prompted the operation.

Advertisement

Olumuyiwa claimed that at least four people were arrested in connection with the crime, and that about 40,000 litres of petroleum products were confiscated from 67 white storage tanks.

READ MORE: Nollywood Mourns As Actor Big Larry Passes Away

Emmanuel Nwachi, Adamu Bala, Nura Musa, and Bashir Abubakar are the suspects.

“The team however destroyed the site and recovered the equipment and machines used in committing these crimes.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM., has reemphasized the commitment of the Force to tackling every form of crime, criminality and corruption, extending to those involved in this economic sabotage. The Force remains unyielding and will continue to bring these perpetrators to book,” the statement added.