Police Rearrest Homicide Offender Who Escaped From Maiduguri Prison

The Borno State Police Command has reported that Abubakar Mohammed, a convicted homicide offender, has been rearrested following his escape from the Maiduguri Medium Security Custodial Center.

Ahmed Wakil, spokesman for the Borno State Command, said in a statement on Tuesday that the offender fled after the center’s gate collapsed during the recent floods in Maiduguri.

“On September 15, 2024, at around 3:00 p.m., a vigilant resident of Bulakara Ward in Gubio Local Government Area spotted Abubakar in Gubio town and immediately alerted the authorities.

“In response to the tip-off, a police patrol team swiftly apprehended the escaped convict. Abubakar is now set to be handed back to the Nigerian Correctional Service,” the statement said.

The Command claimed that attempts are still underway to locate more escapees in the vicinity, while urging the public to remain watchful and report any unusual activity.