Police Recover Stolen Transformers, Arrest Suspects In Edo

One KC Okojie Prince, 50, has been detained for allegedly stealing two electricity transformers and two drums of 2.5 flex cable wire.

Aruka Uche, 40, who allegedly obtained the stolen items from the suspects, is also being held.

On August 11, 2024, the suspect allegedly committed the offence at No. 8, Idugboe Estate, off Sapele Road in Benin City. Ojo, an accomplice to the crime, is still at large.

It was gathered that the suspects “deceitfully gain entrance to No. 8 Idugboe Estate, off Sapele Road, Benin City and made away with the following electrical equipment.”

The stolen components include a 300kva transformer, a 100kva transformer, and two 2.5mm flex cable wire drums.

Moses Yamu, the Command’s spokesman, stated this in a statement released on Friday.

Yamu revealed that a thorough investigation by X-Squad Benin-City operatives resulted in the arrest of Prince, who admitted to committing the crime alongside Ojo.

He added, “He further led our operatives to the receiver of the stolen items, one Aruka Uche 40yrs and all the equipment were recovered at No. 5 Eben Street, off Akpakpava, Benin-City.”

Meanwhile, Nemi Edwin-Iwo, the State Commissioner of Police, has asked for the public’s help and cooperation in providing information to the police that could lead to the arrest of offenders.

Edwin-Iwo emphasised the Command’s determination to reducing the state’s scourge of kidnappings, armed robbery, and other criminal activities to an absolute minimum.