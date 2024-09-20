Police Recover Stolen Vehicle, Nab Suspect In Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has apprehended Kabiru Mohammed from Bauchi’s Sabon Gari Narabi Toro LGA over alleged Toyota Hiace theft.

Alabo Alfred, the command’s spokesman, said in a statement on Thursday that the suspect was caught on Wednesday in Jos, the state capital, three days after the bus was taken.

The statement read, “The Plateau State Police Command is pleased to announce to the general public that a stolen Toyota Hiace bus, which was reported missing on Monday, September 16, 2024, has been successfully recovered.

“Upon receiving a report of the missing vehicle, our gallant operatives attached to the Bukuru Division immediately swung into action by executing stop and search operations within the area. Consequently, the vehicle was recovered in the possession of one Kabiru Mohammed, male, of Sabon Gari Narabi Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at about 0045hrs.

“The suspect is currently in our custody providing us with useful information that will lead to further recoveries. Upon the conclusion of our investigation, the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.

“The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, is committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property within the state. Hence, he would not condone any act that could truncate the fragile peace on the Plateau.”

The PPRO also noted that the state police chief urged the public to constantly offer police and other security agencies with relevant, timely, and accurate information that will allow them to better serve the people and aid operations in Plateau.