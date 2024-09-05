Police Storm Delta Drug Hideout, Arrest 40 Alleged Dealers

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested 40 drug dealers at the popular Swees Spirit Hotel junction in Asaba, the State capital.

INFORMATION NIGERIA report that the police, in collaboration with other security agents conducted an operation along the Asaba/Okpanam Road, near the Midwifery market on Tuesday night.

It was gathered that the operation was initiated following credible intelligence regarding a criminal hideout where illicit drug activities were rampant, causing significant distress and harm to society.

Advertisement

According to a source who refused to reveal his identity, told PUNCH on Wednesday that security operatives arrested the nothing less than 40 suspects, for their involvement in drug business.

He added that the operation would serve as a clear message to all that the security apparatus is committed to eradicating the menace of hard drug peddling and other criminal activities in the state.

READ MORE: Two Policemen, Driver Killed As Gunmen Attempt To Abduct Delta Lawmaker’s Wife

The source said: “During the operation, which was executed with precision and diligence, 40 individuals were arrested for their involvement in the illegal drug trade.

“The suspects, in a desperate attempt to evade arrest, resorted to fleeing into the storm drainage along the Okpanam Road, the swift and coordinated efforts of the police ensured their apprehension.”

Also confirming the report to newsmen, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe, on Wednesday, said that the he is aware of the operation, adding that the command will soon make a press release about.

He said: “Yes, it is true. We raided the area last night and arrested 40 suspects, though, yet to make it official but planning to issue a press release to that effect.”