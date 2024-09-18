Politicians Who Demarket Nigeria On Social Media Don’t Deserve To Be President — AGF

The Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, has said that politicians, who speak negative about Nigeria on social media, don’t deserve to occupy any political post in the country.

Speaking at a Social Media Summit in Abuja, the AGF said that harnessing the power of social media for national development involves leveraging the platforms to promote economic growth, improve governance, enhance civic engagement, and foster societal progress.

Fagbemi, who was represented at the event by his spokesman, Kamarudeen Ogundele, said that social media promotes transparency and accountability, citizen participation and engagement, public service announcements and information dissemination, feedback mechanisms and complaint resolution.

Advertisement

He said: “All hands must be on deck in efforts to transform Nigeria into a greater nation devoid of bickering.

“The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to leading the country out of the woods.

READ MORE: FG Will Recover Seized Presidential Jets – AGF Fagbemi Assures

“Just as they say that social media neither sleeps nor slumbers, we must watch our word! Weigh it before you utter it. For, once uttered, it cannot be retrieved.

“No individual should use his freedom of speech on social media to infringe upon the rights of another as it is fast becoming the order of the day. We must also be careful of what we say about our country.

“Political differences should not make us de-market our country on the international stage. Only unpatriotic citizens or leaders will choose to do so.

“Those who speak ill of their country to settle political differences should never have the opportunity to lead the same country at any stage.

“To overcome these challenges, governments, civil society, and private sector stakeholders must work together to create an enabling environment for social media-driven national development.”