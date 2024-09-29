Politics Not About Money, But Capacity; I’ll Teach You – Wike Mocks Fubara’s Followers For Defecting To APP

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has mocked Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara’s camp for resorting to the Action People’s Congress as an alternative political party.

Recall that Fubara’s Kinsmen apologised to his predecessor, Wike, for the misdeeds as Rivers Governor.

The stakeholders spoke during a civic reception they organized in honour of the FCT Minister in Amadi-Ama in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Saturday.

Speaking under the aegis of The Rivers Ijaw Peoples Congress, Director, Finance and Administration, Niger Delta Development Commission, Boma Iyaye, apologized to Wike and pleaded with him not to judge the Ijaws on Rivers through the actions of one man.

“I want to apologize to you for what our son is doing to you. We are sorry. It is not in our nature to pay good with evil. Don’t because of this bad behavior and run away from us.

“Continue to be our brother. It is not because we failed the exam we won’t repeat it again. We are not ungrateful people. That is why we are celebrating you,” he said.

Reacting, Wike refuted claims that the Ijaws are fighting him,

His words: “Imagine in Rivers they are contemplating APP. It is not about money. Money does not move. You can have all the money but if there is no capacity there is no capacity.

“All the things you see are people envious of our growth. We have defeated them severally and if opportunity comes again we will defeat them

“We have not started politics, when the time comes we will play politics. Our job is politics. Tell them to keep their party ready. We will teach them what is called politics.”

The Minister said: “There is a big market and some people are rushing to the market. Soon, they will come back and say there is nothing good in the market. I have friends in Ijaw and they haven’t betrayed me.

“Somebody was talking about Ijaw governor and I told the person you are from Delta to make an Ijaw person governor in Delta. I have made an Ijaw man governor of Rivers State. Who loves Ijaw more. Is it people who appear on TV?

“If they were that strong, since after the old Rivers state has an Ijaw man become governor. Where were they? I am an Ikwerre man but I sat down and said for political conviviality and unity let’s go this way.

“They said why should I bring an Opobo man that Opobo is not the real Ijaw. Now food is ready and Opobo has become the real Ijaw. This is leadership of the stomach.”