Portable, Ashabi Simple Welcomes Second Child Together

Portable, a controversial singer, has announced the arrival of his second child, a baby girl, with his partner Ashabi Simple, his fourth baby mama.

This comes after he previously confirmed the pregnancy, which Ashabi had initially kept hidden.

Advertisement

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Portable shared stunning pregnancy photos and expressed his joy and gratitude for the new addition to their family.

READ MORE: “Davido Promised To Feature Me, But Took Me To Strip Club Instead” – Portable

He showered love and appreciation on Ashabi, reaffirming his commitment to their relationship.

“ZAzuu With heart full of joy, we welcome our third princess to d world , thank you GOD for not shaming us eyitayo Alhamdulilahi 🙏 God bless you my woman ❤️ I fly 🦅with you forever @ashabi.mohsimple_ Mummy @fitilamihan_atandaogo iya new born baby Akoi Blessings my beautiful princes👩‍🍼 welcome to the world Ọmọ OGO ⭐️ OGO Ni ⭐️ God bless BADMUS family ❤️,” he wrote.

Ashabi, on her part, claimed that her heart is overjoyed as she welcomes her playmate. She disclosed her daughter’s name: Princess Irorunloluwa Eyitayo.

“My heart is so filled with joy as we welcome my playmate. May GOD bless you, Princess Irorunloluwa Eyitayo.”

SEE BELOW: