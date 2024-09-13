Portable Challenges Clergyman Who Cursed Him For Assaulting A Preacher

Portable, a controversial street singer, has fired back at a Celestial pastor who placed a curse on him in a viral video for allegedly assaulting a preacher who shared the gospel with him.

The pastor’s condemnation came after Portable’s actions sparked widespread outrage, with the clergyman warning that the singer would face dire consequences before the year’s end for disrespecting Christianity.

Undaunted, Portable responded in the comments section of the post on Thursday, challenging the pastor to reveal his church’s location for a showdown.

He also rebuked the pastor’s audacity, asserting that he, too, is a devout believer and a spiritual leader in his own right.

“Make your papa drop location Wait make God call you before you dey call yourself pastor. Me self I be original pastor come and gbegesi you go. I believe in God pass you,” he wrote.

