Portable Confronts, Slaps Preacher Outside His Bar, Sparks Social Media Backlash

Controversial singer Portable has sparked outrage on social media after slapping a man who was allegedly preaching outside his bar.

In a live Instagram video on Monday, Portable confronted the man, who was holding a Bible, outside his establishment in Sango Ota, Ogun state.

The visibly angry singer asked the man why he was disturbing his customers on a Monday morning, before slapping him.

Portable claimed that the man’s actions were disrupting his business and asked him to leave the area.

“Why disturb my clients on Monday morning”.

“This is how they spoil my business and disturb my business. Are you crazy? Early on a Monday, you’re spoiling my business. I had prayed for myself before leaving home,” he partly said.

See some reactions to his actions…

Aunty_Alari said: “He should sue Portable for assault, Portable should sue him for invading his privacy.”

KING DAVID EMPIRE asked: “Why person go Dey preach on Monday morning he no get work or family to feed”

Dapsy noted: “We are lawless in this country, this is assault”

The Reply Guy said: “If portable Don talk say “I do music for a living” d matter Don serious be that”

Blue suggested: “Make one lawyer help the pastor sue am”

