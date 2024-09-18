Prioritize People’s Interest – Deji Adeyanju To INEC Amid Alleged Plot To Rig Edo Election For APC

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, human right activist lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has cautioned Federal government against alleged plans to interfere the poll.

Adeyanju also warned the All Progressives Congress, over plots to use presidential powers in influencing the outcome of the election.

The activist led this out in a statement he released to public on Tuesday.

He urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to be loyal to electorates.

Adeyanju said: “As Edo State prepares for its upcoming governorship election, scheduled for 21st, September, I charge the Independent Electoral Commission to prioritize the people’s interest and conduct a free, fair, and credible poll.

“I also call on the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to remain loyal to the people, rather than serving the interests of politicians.

“Neutrality and professionalism are crucial in ensuring a peaceful electoral process.

“Furthermore, I condemn the reported plots by the ruling APC to exploit presidential powers to influence the election outcome.

“Such actions undermine democracy and subvert the will of the Edo people.

“The people of Edo State deserve to choose their leaders without interference or manipulation.”