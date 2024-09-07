Private Company Lodged Complaint Against Ajaero – Falana Reveals Reason For Second Police Invite



Reason the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and the Secretary General of the Congress, Emmanuel Ugboaja, were re-invited by the Nigeria Police Force, has emerged.

Recall that the police had initially invited Ajaero over allegations of “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.”

However, in a second letter dated August 28, the police stated that the latest invitation was in furtherance of an investigation into alleged “criminal intimidation, malicious damage to properties, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.”

The latest invitation, according to report, was due to a petition by a private company and not based on allegations of terrorism financing.

A source familiar with the matter, as stated by Punch, noted that “the matter of terrorism financing has been concluded. The invitation was based on a fresh petition by a company over what they tagged as disruptions.”

The NLC’s counsel, Femi Falana, confirming the development, said, “A few months ago, a private company lodged a complaint against the leadership of the NLC in respect of the picketing of its premises by workers. The complaints against Comrade Joe Ajaero are limited to criminal intimidation, conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace and malicious damage to properties.”