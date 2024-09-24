

Some Caretaker Committee (CTC) Chairmen loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara have defected to the Action People’s Party (APP)Pro-Fubara LG Caretaker Chairmen Defect To APP ahead the Local Government (LG) elections in Rivers State.

Reports had filtered the media that Fubara may dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APP following the alleged hijack of the state PDP structure by his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

The Governor, however, while playing host to the PDP’s Board of Trustees led by Senator Adolphus Wabara in the Government House, Port Harcourt denied any defection plan and reaffirmed his membership of the PDP.

Advertisement

However, almost all the candidates vying for chairmanship and councillorship positions in the forthcoming LG poll are campaigning under the platform of the APP.

Sighted also, was a billboard and posters of Ezebunwo Ichemati, the current CTC Chairman of Port Harcourt City Council, with the APP logo campaigning for a substantive chairmanship position.

Ichemati said recently: “We will defend the interests of the party (APP) and the state if elected into office. We will also adhere to the directive to avoid engaging in negative campaigns.”

Similarly, Marvin Yobana, CTC Chairman of Khana LG Area, and his supporters have formally announced their defection to the APP.

Speaking on Monday at the council, Yobana who did not get the blessing of the Governor to contest the LG election said he had moved to the APP.

READ ALSO: Fubara Suspends LG Caretaker Committee Chair

His words: “I hereby announce that I have moved to APP and I introduce to you the person that would be sworn in after the October 5, election as the executive chairman of Khana, Mr. Martins Ibibo.”

Similar campaign posters of other announced candidates adorn various parts of the state.

Rivers APP Chairman, Sunny Wokekoro, speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the party would commence its senatorial campaigns on Tuesday.

This, he said, will begin with the Rivers South-East Senatorial District which will hold in Bori, headquarters of Khana LG.

Wokekoro added that the party had come to change the narrative in the State.

“The Action People’s Party, Rivers State branch invites you today as partners in progress in changing the ugly narrative of governance in our state.

“To intimate you of our plans to embark on our campaigns under the guidelines provided by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

“As you are all aware candidates have emerged and have Successfully gone through RSIEC screening. By tomorrow, Tuesday the 24 of September our party intends to embark on Senatorial campaigns and rallies,” he stated.