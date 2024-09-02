Properties Destroyed As Fire Razes Katsina Govt House

The Katsina State Government House in Katsina, has been gutted by fire on Monday morning.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that inferno, damaged the Mini Chamber attached to the Governor’s office.

A source whose house is close to the Government House, identified as Alhaji Bashir, told PUNCH that the inferno started around 6 am.

He said: “I saw a fire service truck rushing in. I was in my house as early as 6 am after prayers, a fire service truck rushed into the Government House, and I later learnt there was an inferno inside the red chamber where Governor Dikko used to host guests”.

Meanwhile, the state’s Governor, Dikko Radda, has also set up a committee to investigate the fire outbreak recorded in a part of the Government House, also known as Muhammadu Buhari House.

In a statement released to the public on Monday, by the Director of Press to the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Yar’adua, said that the panel is tasked with, among other things, finding out the cause of the fire outbreak and the extent of the damage caused by the inferno.

The statement partly reads: “The committee will also identify lapses (if) any that led to the incident, recommend ways to avert future occurrence, and give any other recommendation that is essential in the circumstances.

“The committee was given the mandate to co-opt any person (s) that could help discharge its assignment and submit the report within a week.”