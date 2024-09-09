Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Donates N2.5m To Woman Who Gave Birth To Sextuplets

A woman who recently gave birth to sextuplets has received a donation of N2.5 million from Jeremiah Fufeyin, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Delta State.

The woman’s first child had announced the arrival of six babies, three boys and three girls, 26 years after her own birth.

Photos of the woman holding the six newborns after delivery went viral, but her distressed expression sparked concern among many.

In a video shared on Instagram Monday, Fufeyin and his church officials visited the family in the hospital and made a donation to the sextuplets’ welfare through his Jeremiah Fufeyin Foundation.

The parents conveyed their deep gratitude, with the father kneeling and the mother in tears.

“This is N2.5 million. We at the Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation hereby support the sextuplets with this money,” Fufeyin announced.

The woman is reportedly a member of Fufeyin’s ministry, and the cleric is well-known for his charitable work.

