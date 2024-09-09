Prosecute Anyone Behind Invasion Of SERAP’s Office – Falana To Tinubu

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has weighed in on the invasion of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project’s (SERAP) office in Abuja.

The advocacy organisation, raised the alarm via X on Monday, saying that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had taken over its premises.

Falana, in a statement, however warned the Federal Government over the unlawful invasion of offices, particularly those of human rights defenders.

Urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prosecute those behind the invasion, he said: “I condemn the invasion of SERAP’s office.

“The Tinubu government must urgently fish out the officers who carried out the invasion of SERAP’s office in the name of the government.

“Anyone found to be responsible for the invasion must be prosecuted. The government must allow human rights defenders to freely carry out their work, consistent with the Nigerian Constitution.”