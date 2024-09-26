Protect NASS From Anti-Democratic Politicians, Edwin Clark To Akpabio

Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Edwin Clark, has urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to ensure that powerful politicians do not hijack state judiciary and local governments.

The elderly stateman alleged that some political gladiators have been regrouping and planning to control their various state and local governments.

In a letter released to the public on Wednesday, the Ijaw leader, stated that these groups were present in the previous assembly, adding that Akpabio must ensure that constitutional processes are upheld to safeguard democracy.

He said: “Senate President, the information floating around town is that this dangerous, anti-democratic group in the NASS is regrouping, and wants to control their various state judiciary and local governments.

“The constitution states how bills should be passed. But we have a situation where members of the senate do not even see some bills before they are passed into law.

“There is every need to follow laid down procedures, because these procedures were not put in place for the heck of it; they no doubt, provide for an effective and democratic government.

“It has been observed, for some time now, that there is a group which is anti-democratic, which does not want distinguished members to follow due process, and it is also the reason why we have two different bills submitted on the same subject.

“This group, in the 8th national assembly intimidated, harassed and physically attacked the national assembly (NASS) for no just cause.”