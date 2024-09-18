Psquare Dissolution: “Every Time Only Me Dey Sing, I No Dey Do Am Again” – Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye, one half of the renowned music duo Psquare, has officially announced the group’s dissolution.

During an early morning Instagram live session on Wednesday, he revealed that his partnership and relationship with his twin brother, Peter, has come to an end.

Paul expressed frustration over the unequal contributions and benefits in the group, stating that he was the primary vocalist while Peter reaped the rewards.

He declared his preference to work independently, taking sole credit for his efforts.

He said, “You see those days, monkey dey work baboon dey chop, I no dey do am again, so I’ll rather work for myself, I’ve been singing every time na only me dey sing all the songs I no dey do again”

Watch him speak below…