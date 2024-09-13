Randy Waldrum Resigns As Super Falcons Head Coach After Four Years In Charge

Randy Waldrum has penned down his resignation from his position as the head coach of Nigeria’s senior women’s national team, Super Falcons.

It was gathered that the American tactician stated that his wife’s heath issue was the reason for his decision to step down from the post.

Recall that the 67-year-old was appointed as coach of the eleven times Africa champions on October 5, 2020.

Waldrum in his letter, dated 12th of September, 20234, to the Nigeria Football Federation, released to the public on Thursday, noted that his decision is to allow NFF have enough time to search for next manager.

The letter reads: “It’s been a very difficult few weeks following the Olympics, with my wife’s health issues, and the worries that obviously come with that.

“After much thought and consideration, I am hereby resigning my position as Head Coach of the Super Falcons.

“This will allow the NFF ample time to find the next manager to take over this incredible squad.”

During his time as manager of the Super Falcons, Waldrum qualified the team to the 2023 World Cup where they reached the Round of 16 but was eliminated by England in penalty shootout.

He also led the team to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games, breaking their 16 years jinx of not playing at the quadrennial event.