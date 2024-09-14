Rashford Ends Goal Drought As Manchester United Defeat Southampton

Marcos Rashford eneded a long time goal drought as Manchester United produced a superb performance to beat struggling Southampton 3-0 as pressure on Coach Eric Ten Hang reduced.

Saturday’s victory meant that United avoided a three straight Premier League defeats for the first time since 2015.

United took the lead after 35 minutes, when Matthijs de Ligt headed in Bruno Fernandes’ corner after it had passed over Jack Stephens’ head unchallenged.

The Southampton’s stadium was stunned into silence when Rashford picked up a ball on the edge of the area and curled a low shot past Aaron Ramsdale, who probably should have done better, within six minutes.

Casemiro’s clever pass split open the Saints defence to find Diogo Dalot surging into the box and, from his perfect pull back, the unmarked Garnacho smashed home from six yards out.

Meanwhile, Rashford, 26, received some criticism for his display in the 3-0 loss at home to Liverpool in the Premier League just before the international break, which Ten Hag felt was unfair.

Speaking in a post match interview, the Manchester United’s coach said: “It’s very important we don’t pay attention to what the outside world is saying but there was too much negativity to him.

“He created two great chances in that game [the defeat to Liverpool, in other games this season he has played very well.

“He deserved that goal [against Southampton] but he had to work for it. That is what he is doing and then you get a reward.

“Once a striker was talking about a ketchup bottle, once it’s going, it’s coming more,” added the Dutchman.

“He scored already so many goals for Manchester United. At his age the number of goals is amazing and I’m sure he will score many more goals.”