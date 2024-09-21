Real Estate Company Calls Out Sophia Momodu Over Mansion Ownership Claim

Nigerian influencer and entrepreneur Sophia Momodu has been embroiled in a controversy surrounding her alleged ownership of a multi-million naira mansion.

Momodu recently shared a video on Snapchat, showcasing a luxurious property and claiming it as her new home.

Advertisement

However, a Real Estate company has disputed her claim in an Instagram post on Friday, stating that they sold the property to a different client.

The company exposed Momodu’s alleged deception, expressing shock at her claims.

READ MORE: Mr. Eazi Ecstatic As His Fintech Firm Pawapay Hits 1 Billion Transactions Milestone

They clarified that Momodu is neither the owner of the property nor their client.

In their statement, the company clarified:

“We sold this unit to a client and that client wasn’t Sophia Momodu. She doesn’t own this particular unit.”

“It’s the effrontery and the guts to lie with so much confidence.”

The revelation has sparked widespread attention, with many questioning Momodu’s motives for falsely claiming ownership of the mansion.

The company did not elaborate on why the residence was included in her Snapchat video or whether she had participated in any preliminary negotiations for the acquisition.

SEE POST: