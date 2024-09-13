Reality Star Ozo Celebrates Sister As She Achieves Milestone As General Practitioner In UK

Reality TV star Ozo and his family beamed with pride as they celebrated his elder sister’s remarkable achievement of becoming a General Practitioner in the UK.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Ozo shared heartwarming photos and highlights from his sister’s graduation ceremony at the prestigious Royal College of General Practitioners.
In a touching gesture, Ozo revealed that he surprised his sister by attending the ceremony, and expressed his heartfelt wishes for her continued success and abundant blessings.
He wrote: “You can’t stop progress, progress must progress” many more blessings. Best first sister 🥇”
See some comments to his post…
toniasaa said: “Congratulations girly… Best Ozo’s first sister👏👏😍😍”
glitterscakendecore wrote: “Aww that video is so sweet to watch❤️ Congratulations to your sister”
anwejunior said: “Congratulations Ada. Keep Progressing 🙌👏”
dineo said: “Making education fashionable 👏👏👏”
SEE POST: