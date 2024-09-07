‘Reduce Fuel Price To N450, If You Love Nigerians’ – Paulo Okoye Appeals To Tinubu

Paulo Okoye, a prominent talent manager, has issued an urgent appeal to Nigeria’s leaders.

In a heartfelt and passionate plea on his Instagram page on Friday, he called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, business magnate Aliko Dangote, and the CEO of NNPCL to take swift action to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

As the nation grapples with fuel scarcity and exorbitant prices, Paulo begged them to demonstrate their commitment to the people’s welfare by reducing the fuel price to N450.

Advertisement

READ MORE: “Her Loss!” – Davido Says Israel DMW’s Ex Is Regretting Divorce

“Our President

Oga Aliko Dangote

NNPCL CEO

If you believe you love Nigerians,

You should reduce the price of petroleum to N450.

Grandpa Paulo

We dey beg Please Biko,” he pleaded.

SEE POST: