Reduce Petrol Price, We’re Hungry – Kukah To APC Leaders

Mathew Hassan Kukah, Roman Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, on Friday, asked the Federal Government to reduce the current pump price of petrol, to mitigate the suffering in the country.

He spoke in Abuja, during the official unveiling of The Progressive Institute TPI, the intellectual arm of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

“A girl was asked, which party are you? APC, LP or PDP? She said ‘I am hungry’, so we Nigerians are hungry. You have to find a way of reducing this price of fuel.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s One Year In Office Not Enough To Judge His Performance — Kukah

“Unless democracy is anchored on sound foundation, we will be building on sand. I am concerned about the quality of democracy in Nigeria. We need to fix the problem with democracy in Nigeria”, he stated.

Present at the event were; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio represented by his deputy, Barau Jibrin; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma; Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Ministers; APC State Chairmen and many others.