Rema Pledges N105m To Christ Embassy Church, Shares Personal Story

Divine Ikubor, commonly known as Rema, an Afrobeats sensation, has donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church in Benin, Edo State on Sunday.

During the Sunday service, Rema made the donation and expressed his gratitude to the church for all of its help and guidance.

In a now-viral video, he said, “I’m not here to give myself any accolades or glory. I’m here to give God the glory. I feel like it is important to give back because the church has embraced, prayed for me, and has kept me very consistent with my spirit.

Advertisement

“Firstly, I want to give a pledge of N40m to the infrastructure of the church. I want to pledge N20m to Rhapsody of Realities, and being the fact that I came from the teens church, I also want to pledge N25m to the infrastructure of the teens church.

“I’m pledging N20 million to widows in church today.”

READ MORE: Timaya Takes Aim At Apostle Suleman, Labels Him ‘Liar’

Rema also revealed how the church helped his family during a difficult time following his father’s death.

He said, “When I was eight year old, when I lost my dad, we felt very lost and abandoned. All that we had was taken from us and we felt very alone and I remember at the time Pastor Joy and Pastor Thomas, the pastors of this church, they opened a shop for my mum and that was what she managed to take care of us.”

Watch him speak below…