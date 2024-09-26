Reps Direct NEMA To Urgently Probe After Earth Tremors In Abuja



The House of Representatives has directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to conduct a thorough assessment of the recent tremors in Abuja.

This, the House noted, will ascertain potential hazards and develop immediate safety measures.

Wednesday’s decision followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance on the urgent need to investigate the recent earth tremors experienced in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Kingsley Chinda, member representing Obio/Akpor Constituency, Rivers State, raised concerns about the unusual seismic activities in the nation’s capital, citing media reports and residents’ complaints from various districts, including Mpape area.

He emphasised the importance of the FCT as a symbol of Nigeria’s social integrity, stability, and strength, and expressed worries about the lack of conclusive explanations for the tremors.

Highlighting growing fears among residents, the tremors, he said, could be precursors to more severe seismic events, potentially causing significant structural damage to the FCT’s infrastructure.

The minority leader emphasised that despite ongoing investigations, there is yet to be any conclusive explanation to these occurrences.

While the FCT was not generally known for being a seismic hotspot, Chinda acknowledged that certain regions within the territory had experienced climate-related tremors in the past.

The House particularly expressed concerns about the possible damage to critical infrastructure, including office buildings, roads, and essential public facilities, which could lead to loss of lives, displacement of residents, and severe economic losses.

The motion was adopted and the the House Committees on the Federal Capital Territory, Environment, and Emergency Disaster Preparedness were mandated to investigate the cause of the tremors and propose necessary legislative actions.