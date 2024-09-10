Residents Displaced, Wild Animal Escape To Streets As Flood Ravages Community, Popular Zoo In Borno

Many residents of Borno’s state capital have been forced to leave their houses, over the flooding of Maiduguri Zoo, popularly known as Sanda Kyarimi Park, located in the city centre.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the majority of the affected regions are situated within the Jere Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the flood started around 1 a.m. on Tuesday and has displaced many families living around Lagos Street, Modugari, Gwange, Monday Market, and a few other places.

One of the residents in Maiduguri, identified as Kabiri Sani told PUNCH that the zoo was flooded this morning, and was sure that animals would escape.

He said: “Early this morning, i left Wulari to Polo, while passing through the zoo area, with the water level i saw, i was shocked and i began to fear because i know the caliber of wild animals in that zoo.”

Another resident living in Gwange, who identified herself as Salamatu Mohammed, said that she and her family have been displaced and are currently forced to leave the environment because of the news that the zoo was already flooded.

Salamatu said: “I left immediately I was able to rescue my properties and myself. I cannot stay in that area because I am sure that animals are currently outside.”

Further speaking on the situation, another resident, Bilyaminu Yusuf, said: “We are in a serious situation. Lagos Street is flooded, and we had to flee to Galtimari Primary School, leaving most of our belongings behind.”