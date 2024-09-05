Rivers Crisis: Edwin Clark Charges IGP To Arrest Wike Over Threat To Put Fire In States

The leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Ewin Clark, has charged Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police, to arrest Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Clark’s statement is coming, following a recent comment, made by Wike, amid Rivers state’s political crisis.

Recall that the FCT’s Minister, while speaking at the Peoples Democratic Party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt, on Saturday, warned the PDP governors to stay away from the party’s affairs in Rivers.

Advertisement

Reacting to Wike’s statement, in a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, Clark said that the words of the minister marked a flagrant disrespect to the person of President Bola Tinubu, who appointed him.

He added that his comments were a form of treason as it was capable of inciting violence in the country.

He said: Wike has gone overboard in his macabre dance. As we lawyers say, nobody is above the law and the law must take its course.

READ MORE: Your Threats Are Reckless – PDP Govs To Wike Over Plan To Destroy Party

“If you could in the past arrest Omoyele Sowore for similar or less implicating threats against public peace and public officials, if you are right now leading prosecution in law courts against people who participated in ‘End Bad Governance’ protest, what are you waiting to act in this case of Wike?

“My dear IG, at well over 97 years of age, and having held various positions in government including being a Minister over 50 years ago, I am shocked that a public officer who is an appointee of a serving President can descend to this level.

“When we worked under Gen. Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, in the Federal Executive Council, the code of conduct which we were expected to keep especially as it pertained to being instruments of public order was at the highest level.

“There is nothing that Wike has not done in his attempt to sabotage the government of Siminalayi Fubara and install the former speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, his brother, as Governor.

“But all have failed.”