Rivers Crisis: I Can’t Donate My Kidney Or Liver Because Of Loyalty – Fubara Tells Critics Amid Rift With Wike

The Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has berated those criticizing his government that he will not compromise his well-being or principles to demonstrate loyalty to anyone.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Fubara made this known on Sunday, amid ongoing political crisis in the state, involving the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike.

Recall that Wike had on Saturday, while speaking at a reception held by the Ijaw Peoples Congress in Rivers, said that he made current Governor of the State, but turned his back against him and others who worked for him after the election.

Reacting to the FCT’s claim during an interdenominational thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Port Harcourt, Fubara maintained that he belongs to the school of thought that believes in doing the right thing even if they are in the minority.

He said: “As a matter of fact, I belong to that school of thought that if I am the only person that needs to stand on that side of right, I will stand there.

“I don’t need anybody to stand with me. I cannot give my kidney or liver to anybody, I won’t. If that is the only reason for me to be loyal, I will not be. But, I will not do the wrong thing. I will stand for the side of right.

“I make bold to say it, there is no security agency in this State that I have called any day to go and do something wrong. I have never. I don’t have a need for it. But I know what they do, and they keep failing because God has left them.”