The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party Governors, for supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

The FCT Minister noted that the PDP Governors must be sick if they fail to realise that he is bigger than all of them.

Wike led this out on Saturday, while receiving Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and other members of the G5.

He said: “Don’t ever think they are fighting me; they are not fighting me. I’m too big,” Wike said while addressing the crowd at the event.

“If you don’t recognize someone who is bigger than you, then you are sick. I’m far far (bigger than) all of them put together.

“Let nobody threaten anybody; all those threats are empty. Soon we will know who is relevant.

“I said nobody will take over the structure of the party. You can have all the money; if it didn’t dey, it didn’t dey.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Wike and his successor, Governor Fubara have been in loggerhead over the leadership of the state.