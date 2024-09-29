Rivers Crisis: Wike Alleges Threat To Bomb Reception Centre



The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says there was an attempt to bomb the venue of a civic reception organized in his honor at Rainbow Town, Port Harcourt, on Saturday.

Speaking at the event hosted by the Rivers Ijaw People’s Congress, Wike revealed that he had received information indicating that “some boys” were dispatched to execute the bombing plot.

According to him, swift action by the police led to the arrest of the individuals before they could carry out their intended attack.

He said, “They sent some boys to come and bomb this place with dynamite. They were arrested by the police. You are encouraging crime in Rivers State. Nobody has a monopoly on violence. We cannot turn investors away from our state through violence.

“I initiated the ring road project. Today, they are going about bragging that they started it. Go to Abuja, I am repeating what I did in Rivers State.”