Rivers Police Nab Woman Over Child’s Trafficking, Rescue 16 Victims

The operatives of the Rivers State Police Command, have arrested a woman for allegedly trafficking 16 children, found in her possession in an estate, located at Ozuoba in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the development is coming, following some reports, made by concern residents of the area, due to the suspicious activities of the suspect, who they said usually returns home with different children.

A lady in the estate, who refused to reveal her identity, told PUNCH, over the weekend that they have been observing the woman for some time.

She said: “This lady was doing child trafficking, picking people’s children from churches and different communities in Rivers State.

“So just yesterday (Saturday) some people held the woman and called the Ozuoba Police. The Police came, arrested her and took the children away.”

Another resident said that the suspect has been staying in the compound for the last two years, pointing out that the children numbering about 100, adding that the lady usually comes and goes with different children.

He said: “The police said they came from Akwa Ibom State and that the woman was a child trafficking suspect. For two years the woman has been staying in the compound with the children, almost 200 children, some coming and going.

“At night I don’t sleep, they will be beating mortar till today that they (police) came to arrest her and take the children away.”

Also confirming the report, the spokesman of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed that 16 children were rescued from an estate in the area.

She said: “I can confirm the rescue of the children based on intelligence gathering. The Ozoaba team acting on a tip off went there and the children were rescued from the estate within Ozuoba. 16 children in total.

“The case has been transferred to the Commissioner of Police Monitoring Unit for discreet investigation.

“An arrest has been made from the information I got but like I said investigation is ongoing to find out if there are others pertained to.”