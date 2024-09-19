Rivers Police Rescue 16 Years Old Kept Inside Ghana-Must-Go Bag

The Rivers State Police Command has announced that its officers have rescued a 16 years old girl, who was kidnapped, in Enugu and transported to Port Harcourt in a Ghana-Must-Go’s bag.

Disclosing this to the public, on Wednesday, the state’s commissioner of police, Olatunji Disu, in Port Harcourt, said that the crime was uncovered when the security operatives in Abuloma Police Station received credible intelligence regarding the suspicious movement of one of the suspects.

He said: “Upon receiving the information, operatives were swiftly dispatched to the area, and they arrested one male suspect.

“Officers rescued the teenage girl (name withheld) who had been held against her will by the suspect.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect lured the teenager from her residence in Garki, Enugu, placed her in a ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag and transported her from Enugu to Port Harcourt.

“The victim has undergone medical examination and treatment, while the suspects are in our custody.”