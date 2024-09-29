Rivers Saga: I Made Fubara Governor, I’ll Defeat Him – Wike Boasts

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, says Siminalayi Fubara would not have become the Governor of Rivers but for his backing.

Speaking in Port Harcourt at a reception organized for him by the Rivers State Ijaw Peoples Congress on Saturday, he said he had sleepless nights for Fubara to become Governor.

Wike and Fubara had enjoyed great relationship but became adversaries just months after the latter assumed office.

According to the immediate past Rivers Governor, people are envious of his growth, hence, he will defeat them.

He said: “Who has Fubara made? All the things you see are people who are envious of our growth. They couldn’t do what we are doing today.

“These are people who we have defeated politically several times. If the opportunity comes again, we will defeat them again.”

He said he made Fubara a governor stating that he has done more for the Ijaws than his traducers.

“I have made an Ijaw man governor of Rivers State. God used us. All of us here had sleepless nights. So, who loves Ijaw more? Is it people who come out on television who can not even make their Ijaw brother governor?

“If they had been that powerful since the old Rivers State, would Ijaw have ever become governor? Where are they?”