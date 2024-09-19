Rudeboy Gifts Himself Luxurious Red Car

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has upgraded his car fleet with a stunning red vehicle.

On his Instagram page on Wednesday, he shared a video of his latest acquisition, humorously comparing it to updating his wardrobe.

He wrote: “Just changing the old clothes in my closet ❤️🧡

Song tittle: broke land 😄”

Ivy Ifeoma, his fiancée, playfully responded in the comment section: “When we go get this kind cloth?”

This new purchase comes on the heels of Rudeboy’s thoughtful gift of a brand-new car to Ivy earlier this year.

See some reactions to his post:

twinxstudios.ng wrote: “Congratulations to my boss, new whip is a must 🔥🔥🔥”

tdazzlin_rockreal commented: “Congratulations King Rudy himself ❤️ 🎉”

peter_ugbo wrote: “Odogwu nwoke 🔥❤️ Ahead Ahead 👏”

sequencials asked: “@iamkingrudy hope you are coming back with the lamborghini ?”

