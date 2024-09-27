Scammers Hack Education Minister’s Phone Line

The phone line of the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, has been hacked by suspected internet fraudsters.

It was gathered that Mamman, in a disclaimer message released on Thursday, warned the public to avoid communicating through the affected number.

The message reads: “My phone line has been compromised. Please refrain from calling the number and ignore any messages requesting assistance until the issue is resolved. Thank you for your understanding.”

Also confirming the development on Friday, by the Director of Press and Public Relations, of Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade, in a statement made available to public, added that the compromised line is being used by unauthorised individuals.

The statement reads: “The Office of the Honourable Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, wishes to inform the general public that the Minister’s WhatsApp number has been hacked and is currently being used by unauthorised individuals.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause and urge everyone to disregard any message of request received from the said number until further notice.

“The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities and is under investigation. We advise all members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”