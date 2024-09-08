School Resumption Postponed In Kano, New Date To Be Announced Soon

The Kano State Government has postponed the resumption of both primary and secondary schools for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Balarabe Kiru, Director of Public Enlightenment at the Ministry of Education, confirmed this in a statement made on Saturday in Kano.

Alhaji Umar Doguwa, the Commissioner for Education, was cited by Kiru as saying that the ministry would soon announce a new date and that the decision was made for “urgent reasons” that were not divulged.

“This is due to some urgent reasons that will help in improving the provision of a conducive learning atmosphere for our children.

“Another date for the resumption will be announced in due course, ” Kiru said.

He appealed for understanding and patience from those affected, particularly students, parents, and guardians, regarding any inconvenience caused by the postponement.