Security Agents Apprehend Fake Policeman For Extortion In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has announced the arrest of a man, identified as Shafiu Abdulkadir, for allegedly pretending to be a policeman and extorting money from people.

In a statement released to the public by the command’s spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, on Friday, disclosed that the 27 years old, who is a resident of Anguwan Yelwa in Yola North Local Government Area, was apprehended on Thursday.

Suleiman noted that the suspect was found extorting money from tricyclists along Aliyu Mustapha Flyover and around Jimeta Modern Market, both in Yola North LGA.

Advertisement

READ MORE: 12 Suspects Paraded For Burglary, Theft In Adamawa

He said: “The Adamawa State Police Command have on 26th September 2024, arrested one Shafiu Abdulkadir, aged 27, a resident of Anguwan Yelwa, Yola North Local Government, for impersonating a police officer and extorting members of the public.

“The Suspect was found extorting Tricyclists along Aliyu Mustapha Flyover and around Jimeta Modern Market.

“The arrest was a follow-up to the information regarding the activities of some Vigilante men going around threatening and extorting Keke riders.

“Upon the arrest , the suspect was found wearing police Camouflage trouser, a black shirt with the inscription “Special Force,” and boots. Meanwhile, the suspect would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.”