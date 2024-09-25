Security Guard Attempting To Steal Diesel From Telecoms Tank Found Dead In Rivers

A local security guard, identified as Uche, has been found dead inside a telecommunications diesel tank, located at Rumaholu community in Obio/Akpor Area of Rivers State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the deceased, who was employed by the communication company and to secure the facility, reportedly fell into the tank last Saturday night but his body was found on Monday.

According to a resident, who spoke with PUNCH on Tuesday, said that Mr. Uche had gone to steal the diesel in the tank and mistakenly slipped, leading to his end as there was no one to rescue him.

Another source who refused to identify his name told newsmen on Tuesday that they found the victim’s slippers near the diesel tank while the gate of the facility which he guarded was left open which made them check the tank where his body was found.

He said: “When I came to the shop this morning, a brother of the landlord told me that this man (the deceased) was trying to steal diesel from the place on Saturday night.

“And along the line, they don’t know how it happened and he fell inside the tank. When they didn’t see him throughout Sunday, they started searching for him and came to the place where he worked.

“They discovered that the protector was open and their security house was also open. They saw the clothes that he removed and his slippers. They also saw that the diesel tank was open and that he fell inside.”