Security Operatives Nab APC Thugs Conveying Arms For Edo Guber Poll

Persons smuggling guns into Edo State, ahead its Saturday governorship election, have been apprehended by security operatives.

The operatives, both of the Nigeria Police Force and Military were seen confiscating the weapons after conducting a search on vehicles conveying materials belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a video posted via X on Friday, the Peoples Democratic Party alerted that the suspects, labeled as APC thugs, were apprehended, not only by operatives but also owing to the efforts of Edo residents.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Defend Your Votes, Handle APC Riggers, Thugs As Criminals – PDP Tells Edo Residents

The post read: “Security operativesvand the people of Edo State apprehend @OfficialAPCNg thugs trying to smuggle guns into Edo State ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

“We salute to the courage of the Edo people in their determination to ensure that only the Will of the people prevail. #ResistRiggers #Protectyourvotes.”

The race for the State’s governorship seat has gained momentum as three high-profile candidates from the state’s major political parties gear up for a competitive election.