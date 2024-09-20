Senate Plans Constitutional Changes For LG Autonomy Implementation



Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has announced that the Senate will amend the 1999 constitution to enable the full implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgment on Local Government autonomy.

Akpabio made this statement on Thursday in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, while meeting with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to former interim national secretary, John James Akpanudoedehe.

READ ALSO: FG Constitutes Committee To Enforce S’Court Verdict On LG Autonomy

Advertisement

Recall that the Supreme Court ruled to grant autonomy to all 774 local government areas in Nigeria following a lawsuit filed by the Federal Government against State Governors.

In a statement released by Akpabio’s Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, the Senate President expressed his gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his efforts to secure local government autonomy through the Supreme Court ruling.

Akpabio further stated, “The Senate, under my leadership, will make necessary constitutional adjustments to ensure the judgment is implemented fully and without any loopholes that could be exploited.”