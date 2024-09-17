September 21 Poll: Edo CP Debunks Alleged Ties To Wike



Nemi Iwo, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Edo State has debunked allegations linking his State deployment to the influence of Minister Nyesom Wike of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Public Relations Officer of the Command, Moses Yamu, on Monday quoted Iwo as describing the claims as “baseless” and “mischievous”.

Iwo, via a statement, said his deployment was a routine administrative procedure within the Police Force.

“It’s laughable to suggest that the deployment was influenced by the FCT Minister. I don’t have any personal or professional ties with him,” he said.

Associating with the FCT Minister, he said, is a thing of pride, however, he cleared the air that their paths have never crossed in any way.

“The CP is not an electoral umpire as such, I cannot determine the outcome of an election as more senior officers, including two DIGs, AIGs, CPs and other senior officers have been deployed to supervise the conduct of Edo election.

“Moreso, the innovations adopted by the INEC does not accrue any powers or privileges to the Police to influence the outcome of any election.

“On this note, the command condemns this mischievous news and wish to urge the good people of Edo State to disregard the unfounded story,” he stated.

He further reassured the public of the command’s commitment to neutrality and professionalism in the upcoming governorship election.